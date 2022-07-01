Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey has been granted bail by the High Court in an alleged money laundering case related to illegal mining. Honey had filed a regular bail petition in the High Court on Thursday after which the judge reserved the decision for Friday. While pronouncing the judgment on Friday, the court granted bail to Honey much to his relief.

The ED had registered an FIR against Honey on November 30 last year and arrested Honey later. The ED recovered Rs 10 crore, about Rs 21 lakh in gold and a Rolex watch worth Rs 12 lakh from Honey's premises. Of this, Rs 8 crore was recovered from Honey's Home in Land Society Sector 70 in Mohali and Rs 2 crore was recovered from a Ludhiana residence of one of his accomplices Sandeep. The case dates back to 2018.

