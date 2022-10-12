Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has warned ex-CM Raman Singh of a defamation suit if the latter did not apologise publicly for calling him “Congress and Sonia Gandhi’s ATM”. Baghel further said, Singh should give evidence for his “highly objectionable” allegations, or else be prepared for legal action.

"Who is afraid, fear is in their mind, no one is afraid. Raman Singh keeps on joking again and again. They have only one job. What do they do, go and complain again and again in Delhi? The statement given by Raman Singh ji is very objectionable. They say that Sonia Gandhi has ATMs. They say that they are taking 25 rupees per tonne of coal, certify, otherwise publicly apologize, otherwise, appropriate legal action will be taken and I will also file a defamation claim."

However, reacting to Baghel’s warning, Raman Singh tweeted: “Empty threats won’t do; now you will have to answer to the people of the state. As for legal action, remember that I am a worker of the BJP, I will not be afraid, won’t bend, and will keep speaking the truth.”

The chief minister’s statement came on Wednesday, a day after Raman Singh made the allegations at a press conference held in the context of raids of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on officials, businesspersons, and chartered accountants in various cities of Chhattisgarh on Tuesday. The raids were conducted at Raigarh, Raipur, Bilaspur, Korba, and Mahasamund districts simultaneously.

Singh had said that Chhattisgarh was ashamed as new dimensions of corruption were coming to the fore under the current government and it was beyond imagination that ED would raid as many as 40 officials in the state. He said illegal recovery on coal was going on for years and had reached the tune of hundreds of crores of rupees. “Even a tea or paan kiosk owner knows in Korba who does the illegal recovery and how much. This is nothing new,” the ex-CM had said.

Apart from this, pointing to the officers who favor Congress, he said that " still there is time Panja Chap (official party symbol of Congress) officers should be careful. If you indulge in corruption, then you will not be saved anywhere."