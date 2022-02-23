Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh is undergoing its fourth phase of polling and the Congress party has worked hard in this election to retain its ground in UP. Party's General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, toured the whole state, and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Congress's senior observer Bhupesh Baghel remained constantly active in the party's elections campaign and are now hopeful of the party's return in UP.

Bhagel said, "After a long time, Congress is contesting over four hundred seats in the state and secondly Priyanka Ji, who keeps fighting against injustice and atrocities has become a symbol of struggle. The third and important one, she fought this battle over the public related issues, she presented a roadmap of providing jobs to 20 lakh youths, for women she said 'Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon', and tried to cater to every section of the society and this generated a tremendous response from the general public. There has been a lot of caste-based politics in Uttar Pradesh. Now, people are all aware of that and don't want to do anything about it."

He also said that today everyone is getting troubled by stray animals while farmers are protecting their crops by staying awake all night. Animal fairs are not taking place and unproductive animals have been set free to roam in open, the whole country is facing similar problems. To resolve this issue in Chattisgarh, we started procuring cow dung at a rate of Rs 2 per kg and for now, we had procured 63 lakh tones of cow dung which means Rs 126 crores went into the account of the beneficiaries. "We did not just dump the dung but made vermicompost out of it, we made flowerpots, paints, diyas and now our government has decided to make electricity out of it. We will implement this system in Uttar Pradesh too."



On a question about important issues, being skipped during UP elections, Bhagel said, "This is proof of the mental bankruptcy of political parties as in past five years, what BJP has given to the farmers, traders, youth and Dalits, they are not being able to tell as they don't have any achievements nor have a vision of what they are going to do next. That's why they keep coining terms like Jinnah, Pakistan, Hijab and now this lankesh and dankesh, so basically they just want to divert public attention from the major issues."

Priyanka Gandhi's decision of giving tickets to 40% women has been opposed by some of the party members, as they claimed that the party was deprived of strong candidates. Do you think this decision is going to harm the party? "When we talked of giving 33 per cent women's reservation, people used to say that you will not get a candidate, but now the situation is that 50 to 60 per cent of women are winning."

Will you take responsibility for the success or failure of this election, as you are continuously active in this election and you are the observer of the party? In response to this question, Bhupesh Baghel says "I'll take complete responsibility and for us, there is nothing to lose here and the results will surprise everyone."

Read: JP Nadda attacks Akhilesh Yadav in Gorakhpur, says latter tried to save 2007 serial blast accused