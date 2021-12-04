New Delhi: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, on Saturday, held a meeting with Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to discuss the party's preparations for upcoming Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh and to plan election rallies for the state.

Baghel, who has been appointed as AICC Observer for UP, met Priyanka Gandhi at 10 Janpath, here in Delhi.

In a bid to reach out to people and shore up support for the Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, which are scheduled in 2022, Congress has pledged to undertake a 12,000-km-long Pratigya Yatra throughout the states.

After having a successful rally in Moradabad recently, now Congress is mulling to hold a Pratigya rally in Meerut. Priyanka Gandhi may soon hit the Purvanchal region for election campaigning, sources informed.

It is also being learnt that Priyanka Gandhi is likely to hold 'Open House Discussions' with various segments of the society including women, weavers, small businessmen etc. However, a plan to execute this idea is underway and various stakeholders are being consulted to get their suggestions.

Meanwhile, Congress has already announced that it will go to the polls alone. Congress and Samajwadi Party, which had contested the 2017 UP assembly polls together, appeared to be on the warpath recently. However, party insiders are of the view that Congress should get into an alliance with SP to defeat BJP in the Assembly polls.