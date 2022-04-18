Bhubaneswar (Odisha): A total of three lakh drivers from 30 districts from across Odisha laid siege to Bhubaneswar on Monday. Denizens of Bubaneswar, the city of temples, were surprised to see a sea of humanity on the city streets all of a sudden. Though there are no reports of any violence, it was complete intelligence failure, sources said. Such a huge gathering of drivers in their uniform never seen before in the capital city.

The total population of Bhubaneswar is 12 lakh. Just imagine about three lakh drivers in Khaki uniform flocking to the capital city of Odisha demanding that the government fulfil 11 charter of demands, including Rs 20 lakh compensation for the family of the driver incase of death due to accident. However, the officials were caught unaware by sudden protest of drivers.