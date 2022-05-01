Varanasi: Students at the Banaras Hindu University protested on campus against the holding of Iftar in the varsity's Women's College and “writing of objectionable anti-Hindustan and anti-Brahmin slogans on the campus”. On Saturday, hundreds of students with religious flags in their hands held a protest demonstration and raised slogans in front of the Vice-Chancellor's residence against the VC. The students had recited Hanuman Chalisa outside the Vice-Chancellor's residence in protest against the Iftar party and expressed their protest by burning the effigy of the Vice-Chancellor. They also sprinkled Gangajal at the Vice-Chancellor's residence to “purify” it and recited the Vedic hymns.

The students also clashed with the members of the BHU Proctorial Board. The members of the BHU Proctorial Board are said to have prevented the students from performing the havan with the religious flag, which agitated the students. The students allege that the members of the Proctorial Board worked to anger them by “crushing religious flags under their feet”.

The students have also lodged a written complaint in this regard. Student leader Ashirwad Dubey said that the institute “belongs to great personalities, where anti-Hindu activities will not be allowed to grow. Anti-national and Brahmin slogans are being written here." Also, the Vice-Chancellor organised an Iftar party on the premises, which is being publicised and disseminated wrongly by the public relations officers here. The students demanded an apology from the Vice-Chancellor as a condition to end their agitation".