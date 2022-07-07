Bhopal: A 22-year-old woman was set ablaze by her husband in the capital city of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Thursday. Accused Raees Khan poured petrol on his wife Muskan on a busy road near Kabir Wali Masjid in old Bhopal, set her on fire and fled the spot. Police rushed the victim to a government hospital for treatment.

The couple, hailing from neighbouring Rajasthan, was living here for the past few years, police said. They had got married three years back in Rajasthan. The victim told police that after one year of their marriage, her husband started harassing her for dowry, due to which she decided to live alone.

Around eight months back, she started working in an old-age home in Bhopal. On Wednesday night, when Muskan was coming out of the old-age home, she found her husband standing on the roadside. Raees asked her to accompany him to Rajasthan, which she refused. At this, he took out the petrol and doused Muskan with it and set her on fire.

Before anyone could react, Raees fled the spot. Locals informed the police and the victim was taken to a government hospital. "A manhunt has been launched for Raees Khan. Hearing the victim's screams, locals rushed towards her and tried to douse the flames with water," said a senior police official. The victim suffered 8 to 9 per cent burn injuries and is undergoing treatment in Hamidia hospital. (IANS)