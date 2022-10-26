Bhopal: Chlorine gas leaked from a tank in the Shahjahanabad area under ​​Mother India Colony police station in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal on Wednesday night. Following the gas leak, three people fell ill and were admitted to Hamidia Hospital after they complained of burning eyes and difficulty in breathing. Municipal commissioner KVS Chaudhary Kolsani said the situation is under control and there is no need to panic.