Bhopal: Bhopal MP Pragya Singh Thakur targeted AIMIM Chief, Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday. At a press conference in Bhopal, the MP said, "Owaisi, despite being an MP, does not create parliamentary boundaries and when it comes to Muslims, he speaks anything." At the conference, she spoke on many issues. During this, she also supported the action being taken on PFI.