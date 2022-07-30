Bhopal: It was feared that the death of Nishank Rathore, an engineering student from Bhopal, whose body was found on rail tracks on July 24, could be yet another murder for extending support to suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma. But, it has been ruled out. Cyber forensics played a key role in unravelling the death mystery.

His last message to his father had given rise to a suspicion that the death was connected to the controversy caused by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma's remarks about Prophet Mohammad. It was not a murder, said an SIT official here on Friday. As per the SIT, which was formed to probe the death, Nishank's last mobile phone message, written in Hindi, to his father read that "there is one punishment for the affront to the Prophet--head severed from the body--the message sent the State government and police into a tizzy. He had posted a similar message on his Instagram account too.

But the SIT official said on Friday that Nishank had taken loans from some people and also from at least 18 online instant loan apps, and was worried about repayment. Investigators have found no link between the death of Bhopal engineering student Nishank Rathore - whose body was found on rail tracks last Sunday - and a message about "insult to Prophet" that he'd sent to his father just minutes earlier. He jumped in front of a running train due to depression as he was neck-deep in loans taken from instant-loan mobile apps besides other sources.

A special investigation team (SIT) was set up and Home Minister Narottam Mishra said the evidence pointed towards suicide. The probe has now found that Rathore had taken loans from some people and at least 18 online platforms or apps. "On June 23, a day before the suicide, he had borrowed Rs 50,000 from his sister to pay his college fee but did not pay it," according to an SIT official. The post-mortem report said he died of injuries as he was run over by the train. Rathore was from Seoni-Malwa in the Hoshangabad district and was studying at a private college in Bhopal.