Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh ATS has nabbed six suspected terrorists on Sunday. The arrests were made from the Aishbagh and Nishatpura areas of Bhopal. According to police sources, ATS recovered about a dozen laptops and religious literature from the accused. They further said that the accused were members of the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) outfit.

Sources said that at around 3 am on Sunday, about 50 armed policemen arrived near a house in Aishbag. They broke open the door and arrested the two youths who were living in a room. Four more suspected terrorists were also nabbed from a house in the Nishatpura area of ​​Bhopal. The police have also recovered several laptops and religious literature from them.

They further revealed that the arrested were working in Bhopal to prepare sleeper cells for JMB adding that they were prepping to carry out some major incidents. Sources said that the arrests were made based on the information given by three suspects in their custody during interrogation. These suspects were nabbed from a hostel at Darul Uloom Chowk on Khankah Road in Deoband, Saharanpur, one day ago.