Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh): The stellar performance of Bhojpuri star and BJP MP from Gorakhpur, Ravi Kishan, received a huge round of applause from the audience at the Ramlila. Amid the thunderous clapping from the spectators at the Ramlila, Ravi Kishan made a grand entry to the show.

Scores of people, including seers, religious persons and citizens from various walks of life thronged the Lakshman Quila Maidan located on the banks of the Saryu river in Ayodhya to watch the show. For the past three years, Bollywood stars and actors from Bhojpuri cinema have been descending on Ayodhya to take part in the Ramlila show. The Ramlila show will conclude on October 5 with the burning of an effigy of demon king Ravan.

On Friday evening, Bhojpuri film star Ravi Kishan enacting the role of Kevat in the Ramlila show washes the feet of Lord Ram before ferrying Him to the other side of the river on a boat. Ravi Kishan in the role of Kevat (boatman) also helped Maa Sita and brother Lakshman in crossing the river. Bobby Malik, the convener of Ramlila, said, "Every year several Bollywood stars descend on Ayodhya for taking part in the Ramlila show. On October 5, the show will conclude with the burning of the effigy of demon king Ravan."