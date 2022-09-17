Patna: Not naming anybody, Akshara Singh was seen in the video saying that some people in the industry are hell-bent on derailing her career. But such people will not be successful in their endeavours. "I should suggest they focus on their work. I will not be cowed down by such pressure tactics," Akshara added.

"Those praising my work will keep on encouraging my efforts. No matter, wherever I work. You cannot stop anybody from working. Almighty has bestowed several families with a girl child. That they should keep this in mind and behave responsibly. You people should feel ashamed of yourself for your attitude towards me." Speaking further, Akshara said, "Some people are behind me to humiliate. I just want to do my job. I want to work for those girls, who consider me as their inspiration. Finally, don't defame me."