Ayodhya: Bhojpuri actor Amrapali Dubey's gold ornaments and three mobile phones got stolen from her hotel room on Friday. She was here for the shoot of her upcoming film, Vivah 3. The police were intimated immediately about the theft.

According to Usha Shailesh Dubey, the actor's mother, goods worth Rs 15 lakh were stolen from their room. Sharing details of the incident, she said that she had forgotten to lock the room door. They got to know about the robbery when they woke up in the morning at around 9 AM.

Allegedly some unknown person or persons entered their room and stole the valuables between 4 AM and 9 AM. The police have registered a case in the matter and are going through CCTV footage of the hotel. Dubey had come to Ayodhya with her parents on November 17.

