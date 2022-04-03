Udaipur: Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary were stopped at Dabok airport on Sunday. Consequently, the Bhim Army Chief attacked Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and wrote on Twitter that if the amount of police deployed to stop them at Udaipur airport had been used to end feudalism, then no one would have been killed for having a mustache like Jitendra Meghwal.

According to the sources, the police restricted both the leaders while they were going to Pali to demand justice for the Jitendra Meghwal murder case. The supporters reached the airport in large numbers and raised slogans fiercely.

The police administration calmed down the supporters protesting outside the airport and allowed a 5-member delegation to meet the leaders. According to the sources, the family members of Jitendra Meghwal arrived at the airport to meet the leaders following which the leaders departed for Delhi.

According to the police, Jitendra Meghwal, a Covid assistant, was murdered in broad daylight due to mutual enmity on 15 March. The miscreants stabbed him with knives while he was returning home after duty. In which he fell injured as he suffered multiple stab wounds. On being informed, the police got Jitendra admitted to the hospital. However, Jitendra could not be saved.

Meanwhile, Disaster Management and Relief Minister Govind Ram Meghwal, Rajasthan Scheduled Caste Commission Chairman Khiladi Lal Bairwa and District Collector Namit Mehta visited the area and contacted the victim's family. Minister Meghwal and Scheduled Castes Commission Chairman Bairwa demanded to provide special financial assistance to the victim's family.

The demand was approved and Rs 5 lakh was provided from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to the victim's family. A cheque was issued by District Collector Namit Mehta and Sub-Divisional Officer Bali Dhaigude Snehil Nana and was handed over to Devaram, the father of the deceased.

