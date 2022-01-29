Bhilwara: A woman Sub-Inspector in Bhilwara district of Rajasthan on Saturday accused BJP leader Bhanwar Singh Palada of raping her, leading to a case being registered in this regard. As per information, the police officer further alleged that the BJP leader had sexually assaulted her at gun point, taken questionable pictures of her after raping her, and threatened to make the photos public.

She registered the complaint at the Pratap Nagar police station in Ajmer against Palada as well as 11 people, including drivers Ravindra, Kishanpuri, Karan, Bajrang and Vijay, as well as the Additional Superintendent of Nagaur Police Sajay Gupta for abetting the crime.

The case has been registered under sections 450, 376D, 3762N, 354, 506, 365, 323 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code.

The Sub Inspector, in her statement, said that she was acquainted with Sanjay Gupta during her posting in Nagaur district. She received the number of Palada from Gupta during her attempts to secure a posting at the Ajmer Inspector General of Police's office, adding that the BJP leader called her and asked her to meet him, but she refused at the time.

She further added that after this, she was transferred to Bhilwara district, but was again contacted by Bhanwar on the day of the incident. "On December 13, 2018, Bhanwar Singh Palada called me, asking where I was, to which I answered that I was in my quarter. He then said that his car had broken down on the toll plaza, and asked if he could stay in my quarter and said he would leave immediately after his car was repaired. He arrived about half an hour later, on about 7pm. I sat him down and was in the kitchen, when he came up from behind, and forcefully violated me," the statement noted.

The leader visited her in the Police Line while on his way from Ajmer to Bhilwara, and raped her by pointing a revolver towards her head, taking obscene pictures of her afterwards, the statement also mentioned. Both the Bhilwara Police and the district administration refused to comment on the complaint.