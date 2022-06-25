Bhilwara (Rajasthan): Dharmanarayan Joshi, BJP MLA from the Mavli Assembly constituency in Chittorgarh district of Rajasthan, has released a video on social media where Transport Department officials on the National Highway 79 were seen illegally extorting money from truck drivers in the Bhilwara district. The BJP MLA reprimanded the Transport Department employees, who stopped the trucks on the highway and extorted money. The MLA's driver shot the video and it is being widely circulated on social media.

When the MLA asked to check the pocket of an officer to show how much money the officer had accumulated, the officer was seen running from the spot. Joshi said that while going from Jaipur to Udaipur on June 21, he saw the transport department's vehicle parked on the National Highway 79 and two or three people extorting money from the truck drivers. He said that the video was shot by his driver.

While speaking to Transport Inspector Chanchal Mathur, the MLA said they were extorting money from the poor truck drivers without a reason. Due to this, traffic came to a stand still on the National Highway. When the MLA questioned him and asked his driver to check the pocket of the official, he reportedly fled the spot. “If the department officials were giving challans to the truck drivers for violating the rules, they would have given them receipts."

Also Read: Jalandhar police nab 19 gangsters with large haul of arms and ammunition

"When he enquired about the challan receipts from the transport department officials they had no proper answers. I have sent this video to the officials and I am also writing a letter by sending it to the Transport Minister. I urge the State government and administration to take action against corrupt officials so that the poor truck drivers can be relieved." Speaking to ETV Bharat, Bhilwara District Transport Officer of Transport Department Ram Kishan Choudhary said, "The woman officer concerned whose video is going viral on social media is on leave. We are probing into the incident and if she is found guilty, then a departmental action would be taken against her."