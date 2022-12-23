Bhavnagar (Gujarat): A man and his family, who recently returned from China tested positive for Covid in Bhavnagar of Gujarat on Friday. The man, his wife, and his two-year-old daughter returned from China and as per the protocol, got themselves tested at the City Health Centre. All three of them tested positive, creating an alarming atmosphere in the city.

Everyone, who came in contact with this family, has been advised to get tested amid the recent Covid scare and the possible prevalence of the new BF 7 variant of the virus. Though the variant of the virus detected in this family is not yet confirmed, the family testing positive has alarmed the authorities and masses in the city alike.

The man, who tested positive is reportedly a resident of Bhavnagar, but has been employed in China for the past few years. He returned to India with his family on December 20. All three have been home quarantined after testing positive. People, including the ones at the airport as well as the neighbours of the family, have been advised to get tested as soon as possible by the municipal authorities.