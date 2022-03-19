Uttarkashi: The festival of Holi was celebrated with great enthusiasm in Uttarakhand. Newly-elected MLA of Gangotri Assembly Suresh Chauhan also participated enthusiastically in the Bhasma Holi played at Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi on Friday. Similarly, Bhasma Holi was also played at Mahakal temple of Ujjain.

At the Holi Milan programme of the Sansthan Group, a large number of teachers and students participated in the programme organised at Kedar Ghat. At the same time, Holika dahan was conducted at Hanuman Chowk late in the evening. After worshipping Baba Vishwanath, devotees danced to the drum beats as part of Holi celebrations.

The people played Holi with gulal and wished each other a happy Holi. Prasadam was distributed among the people and they enjoyed folk songs and danced to the beats of dholaks.

Holi Milan programme was also organised at the house of newly elected MLA Suresh Chauhan. On the occasion, Mahant Ajay Puri, Khushal Chauhan, Mahesh Gangadi, Sanjay Panwar, Mohan Dabralf and Kiran Panwar were present.

