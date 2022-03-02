Delhi: Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh, a labor wing of Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh, has yet again reiterated its demand from the Union government to bring the Central Government employees under the Old Pension Scheme. Government Employees National Confederation, an affiliate organization under Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh, recently wrote to Prime Minister Modi regarding this issue.

In its letter, the Sangh affiliate trade union cited the Rajasthan Government’s decision in its budget 2022-23 in which the state government has announced to bring the employees of the state again under the old pension scheme. Similarly, it is being said that other opposition-ruled states like Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Maharashtra will also follow the suit in the coming days.

Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh demands Old Pension Scheme, pens letter to PM

While the experts see it as a populist measure that the opposition party-ruled state governments are planning to take before 2023 assembly elections in the respective states, the RSS trade wing has again pushed their demand before the central government to return back to the old pension scheme only.

In Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh Yadav led the Samajwadi party and its coalition has also promised that they will bring back the old pension scheme for all state government employees if voted back to power.

Talking to ETV Bharat, a senior functionary of the Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh said that it has been their long-pending demand. “Keeping in mind the sentiments of the employees, Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh and its affiliated federations working for government employees are continuously demanding that the central government employees should be brought under the OPS. The BMS has also been demanding that if the OPS is not implemented, then a minimum pension guarantee under New Pension Scheme should be given, which should not be less than 50% of the last drawn salary,” said a senior BMS functionary which has also been mentioned in the letter to PM Narendra Modi.

According to the Government Employees National Confederation, announcements made by opposition party-ruled state governments and some other political parties to implement the Old Pension Scheme in the states have aroused the feeling among the central government employees that the Modi government should also bring its employees under the Old Pension Scheme.

It is to be noted here that Central government employees who were appointed on or after January 1, 2004, were brought under the Contributory Pension Scheme by the Modi government. The move was opposed by almost all trade unions including the RSS affiliate Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh. The employees have been demanding that the pension being received in the form of social security under the CCS pension rules 1972 should be continued.

