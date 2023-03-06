Bharatpur police declares Rs 5k reward for finding Junaid-Nasir murder accused; SP requests hike in prize money

Nuh (Haryana): The Bharatpur police on Monday announced a reward of Rs 5,000 each for anyone who gives information about the 8 accused in the Junaid-Nasir murder case in Mewat's Ghatmika in Nuh, a senior official said. As informed by Bharatpur Superintendent of Police Shyam Singh, he has also sent a proposal to the Inspector General to increase the prize money for finding the accused, so the response gets better.

SP Shyam Singh further said that the 8 wanted accused in Nasir and Junaid murder case include Haryana's Kishore, Monu, Vikas Anil, Shrikant, Kalu Shashikant and Bhiwani resident Anil. "We are putting continuous efforts to arrest the 8 accused in the case. We have deployed 5 teams of Bharatpur police at several places in Haryana. Our teams are continuously raiding the possible hideouts of the accused with the help of Haryana Police branches as well," SP Singh said.

On February 15, Nasir and Junaid, residents of Ghatmika in Mewat area, were abducted and killed by a group of 8-12 people. According to the information, the accused abducted both of them and then burnt them alive in a Bolero vehicle in Haryana. So far the accused Rinku Saini has been arrested in this case. Police has identified 8 more accused who are currently absconding and is trying to find them.

The incident drew severe backlash from the masses with people protesting at several locations, demanding justice for Nasir and Junaid. The police, despite best efforts to pacify the protests, could not bring them under control. The administration therefore had to shut down the internet services in Nuh. Giving information in this regard, Nuh Superintendent of Police Varun Singla said that they have deployed about 10 teams of police officials to maintain law and order in the city.