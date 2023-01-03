New Delhi: BharatPe CEO Suhail Sameer, who had fallen out with former co-founder Ashneer Grover, has quit. In a statement, BharatPe said he "will transition from Chief Executive Officer to Strategic Advisor effective January 7, 2023. "This will ensure a smooth transition for current CFO, Nalin Negi who has been appointed interim CEO to partner with senior executives to bolster execution in all phases of the company's business," the statement read. (PTI)