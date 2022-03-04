New Delhi: In an interview with ETV Bharat, National General Secretary of BMS, Binay Kumar Sinha, touched upon issues like merits of the old pension scheme, labor laws, wage codes in the unorganized sectors, and others.

When asked about his opinion on the Rajasthan government's announcement to implement the Old Pension Scheme, BK Sinha said, BMS welcomes the decision of the Rajasthan government. "We have passed several resolutions and urged the Central government to bring 'One Nation One Pension on the lines of One Nation One Tax and One Nation One Ration Card. At present we have 45 different pension schemes.

Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh supports labor movement not labor politics: Gen Secy

"50% of the last salary should be earmarked for the pension scheme. Besides, our stand on Old Pension Scheme is clear. We always welcomed the decision of the Central or state governments to bring forward the Old Pension Scheme. Now, let's see how much Rajasthan government's Old Pension Scheme works on the ground."

When reminded about pension schemes putting an extra burden on the exchequer and looking unfeasible, Sinha, said, "India is a welfare state and when the government takes welfare steps for other sections of the society, then how come the senior citizens will be left to fend themselves in old age. Senior citizens are now weak physically but the government has utilized their experience for attaining progress in the country. Hence, it is the fundamental duty of the government to take care of senior citizens. They cannot be left out like this."

About the proposed strike by other trade unions on March 28 and 29 against the new labor laws, he said, "BMS always supported the labor movement in the country, but not the labor politics. But, this proposed strike on March 28 and 29 by different trade unions of the country has nothing to do with labor laws. No doubt, our fellow trade unions are trying to weaken the labor movement in the country and ultimately it will be an unsuccessful protest."