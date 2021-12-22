New Delhi: It's not been a month since the Bharatiya Kisan Union has called off its year-long protest and returned back to their homes.

Now it is the turn of Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, an affiliate of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), is likely to give some sleepless nights to Centre with its protests on September 11 over its demand for the guarantee of "a profitable price" for crops grown by small peasants.

Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) will stage a protest and dharna at 600 districts headquarters, blocks and Tehsil to demand guarantee of ''profitable price'' for agriculture crops grown by small farmers from the government on September 11.

Apart from that, the Kisan Sangh will also be presenting a memorandum to the President of India over the same.

It is noteworthy that Bhartiya Kisan Sangh always uses the term 'remunerative price' instead of MSP and clarifying the difference between Minimum Support Price (MSP) and remunerative price, National General Secretary of Bhartiya Kisan Sangh, Badri Narayan Choudhary said that in the formula of MSP, the farmer is treated as untrained labour and accordingly 187 days wages of him get included to the production cost.

But we as farmer union believe that the farmer should be seen as an entrepreneur and accordingly his wages should be fixed which can be added while determining the production cost of the crops. Apart from farmers land things like machinery, tractors and risk involved in farming is also taken under consideration while determining the production cost.

Talking exclusively to ETV Bharat, Badrinarayan Choudhary said that "Even before the three agricultural laws were to be brought in Parliament, the Bhartiya Kisan Sanghhad demanded the government to make some amendments in farm laws, otherwise it would not be accepted by the farmers. Along with this, the Kisan Sangh had also demanded to add one more law, under which there should be a provision of remunerative price on the crop production for the farmers."

"For this, in September 2020, the Kisan Sangh had also sent memorandums from about 20,000 village committees to the Prime Minister and the Agriculture Minister."

Kisan Sangh has accused the central government of only being concerned about the farmers who are involved in violence and making political statements, but nothing to do with the apolitical, peaceful farmers.

Earlier this year on September 8, Bharatiya Kisan Sangh had conducted a nationwide protest with similar demands.

