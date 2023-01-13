New Delhi: The Bharat Jodo Yatra was social but the coming “Haath se Haath Jodo” campaign will be political and aim at mobilizing support ahead of the nine Assembly polls in 2023 and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress said on Friday.

All along, the Congress has been stressing that the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra that will end on January 30 in Srinagar was a social mobilization against growing economic disparities, social polarization, and centralization of power due to the policies of the BJP government.

“The Bharat Jodo Yatra had a social purpose but the “Haath se Haath jodo” campaign starting January 26 is going to be a political one. It will focus on the nine Assembly elections this year and also the 2024 national polls,” Congress communications in-charge Jairam Ramesh said.

“While the open hand symbol of the Congress was absent in the Bharat Jodo yatra logo, the same would be there prominently in the ‘Haath se haath jodo’ campaign logo,” he said.

The 3,500 km Bharat Jodo Yatra was conceived at a brainstorming session in Rajasthan’s Udaipur in May 2022, when the party leaders firmed up a plan to guide the party on the way ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in which the party plans to build an opposition platform and counter the ruling BJP.

As the Kanyakumari to Kashmir yatra comes to a close, Congress has started looking at reaping the political benefits of the mass contact program and is also using it as a platform to bring like-minded parties together.

Accordingly, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has invited 23 parties to attend the concluding event of the yatra in Srinagar on January 30, which would become a show of opposition unity as well.

“You will see good participation on January 30. If the leaders are not able to come, they will send a representative. There will be a meeting on the occasion where the 2024 national polls are likely to be discussed. The yatra is ending and it is time we should be looking at what is next,” said Ramesh.

Keeping this in mind, the AICC general secretary organization KC Venugopal wrote a letter to the state unit chiefs on Dec 24, 2022, asking them to work out a detailed plan to mobilize the voters through issue-based mini yatras and special women’s marches. The reach-out is aimed at creating a buzz around Rahul Gandhi, the Congress, and the issues that the party is flagging.

“We are trying to reach out to every household through the ‘haath se haath jodo’ campaign. We will try to cover around 2.5 lakh gram panchayats in 6.5 lakh villages across the country. Our workers will try to reach every household and deliver the message of Rahul Gandhi,” said Ramesh.

This would be done through the distribution of copies of a letter from Rahul Gandhi in which the leader has stated that “there is a deep sense of helplessness across the country, plurality is under threat” while assuring the voters that “this vicious agenda cannot be allowed to go any longer.”

In his letter, Rahul has also promised the voters that he will fight to eradicate the social evils plaguing the country from the streets to the Parliament and has assured jobs for the youth, fair prices for the farmers, cheaper diesel, a strong rupee, financial support to the small and medium industry.

The biggest assurance from Rahul comes in the form of promising a cooking gas cylinder for Rs 500. The Congress will also distribute a copy of the chargesheet against the Modi government during the haath se haath jodo campaign to highlight the unfulfilled promises of the Modi government.

The letter and chargesheet would be translated into regional languages and distributed across states, Ramesh said. “I believe the people of India will reject hatred. We will rise above caste, language and religion. Our greatness lies in our unity in diversity,” Rahul said in the letter.

“The yatra has renewed my vigor to fight for each one of you. It has been my tapasya. I understand that my personal and political journey is to give voice to the voiceless and to be the weapon of the weak and to take India from darkness to light, from hate to love, and from suffering to prosperity. I will carry forward the vision and values of those who gave us our extraordinary Constitution,” he said.

The Congress has been working tirelessly for 137 years to first free, then unite and then build this country, Rahul said in the letter noting that the ‘Haath se haath jodo’ campaign is an effort to spread the message of unity and brotherhood.

The former Congress chief has urged every Indian to lend a hand to the party and come together to build a golden India, where every citizen has an equal chance to fulfill his or her dreams.