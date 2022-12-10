Bundi: The Bharat Jodo Yatra, started under the leadership of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, resumed at Keshoraipatan here on Saturday. It marks the sixth day of the Yatra in Rajasthan. CM Ashok Gehlot, State Congress President Govind Singh Dotasara, Sports Minister Ashok Chandna, Minister Ramesh Meena, MLA Krishna Poonia and other MLAs and ministers participated in the Yatra.

Bharat Jodo Yatra started at 8.30 am from Reliance Petrol Pump, Rangpuria and made its way to Keshavrayapatan and then to Lalsota-Kota Highway halting at Arnetha village. After a lunch break here, the journey will once again resume at 3.30 pm and reach Balapur Chauraha Kapren, the final stop for today. The Yatra today will cover a distance of 13.8 km and Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are likely to join the Yatra.

The Yatra saw sweepers joining in, wherein the cleanliness warriors discussed their problems and issues with Rahul Gandhi. Rahul interacted with the workers of Keshoraipatan Municipality and walked with them on matching shoulders. With this, the women's yatra was postponed. The programme of the women's march has now been scheduled for December 12.

Meanwhile, the President of Rajasthan Samagra Seva Sangh Sawai Singh said that the situation in the country is such that the politics of centralisation has created an atmosphere of fear. Every sector is gradually moving towards privatisation, which is not in the country's best interest. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also joined the Yatra after coming from Jaipur.

Apart from this, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan also joined in Bundi wherein he was seen walking with Rahul Gandhi. After covering a 10 km stretch of the yatra, they took a break at Arnetha. The yatra will resume at 3:30 pm after lunch with MLA Manisha Panwar, Divya Maderna, former mayor of Jodhpur Rameshwar Dadhich, along with other Congress workers.