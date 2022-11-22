Bhopal: Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra will enter Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday as party leader Rahul Gandhi spearheading the campaign will be joined by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as the grand foot march makes its entry into the Hindi heartland. This is the first time that Priyanka Gandhi, the general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh, will be participating in the yatra.

MP Congress president Kamal Nath said the Yatra will enter the central Indian state from Burhanpur district on Wednesday morning. "Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi will arrive Wednesday evening to join the yatra," Nath told reporters.

Congress Leader of Opposition Dr Govind Singh told ETV Bharat that the people of Madhya Pradesh will give a "historic welcome" to Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra. "Distressed by the wrong policies of the Modi government, including unemployment, demonetisation, distressed farmers, people are joining the Bharat Jodo Yatra and they are seeing new hope in Rahul Gandhi," he said.

Rahul's Bharat Jodo to enter Hindi heartland on Wednesday: Congress expects 'historic welcome'

Also read: 'Modi ko uski aukat...': In Gujarat, PM recalls Congress 'insults', slams 'Bharat Jodo'

As per schedule, the yatra will pass through five districts of the state—Burhanpur, Khargone, Indore, Khandwa and Ujjain—in 10 days before entering Congress-ruled Rajasthan. The march so far has completed 1,974 km of the proposed 3,500-km distance.

Earlier in the day, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh tweeted in Hindi about Priyanka joining the foot march. "Priyanka Gandhi will join the Yatra there and participate for four days". Nath said the Madhya Pradesh leg of the yatra will be most successful.

The cross-country yatra began from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7. It has traversed through Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra so far. Nath said the yatra was taken out aiming to unite the society and people are enthused.

"Gandhi embarked on the yatra to protect the country's constitution, democracy, culture, and the people. "During the Madhya Pradesh leg of the yatra, every day will be a new day as every section of the society is associated with it. Each day of the yatra will be dedicated to special sections of the society, he added.