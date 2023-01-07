Karnal (Haryana): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra after kickstarting from Kohand in the Karnal district of Haryana, entered the Gharaunda town on Saturday, where a large number of supporters and well-wishers accorded him a warm welcome. Although the yatra was late by two hours from the starting point, scores of farmers met Rahul Gandhi at the Toll Plaza in Haryana. Rahul gave a patient hearing of their problems.

Read: At Panipat rally, Rahul Gandhi targets BJP govt over Agnipath scheme, GST

The Bharat Jodo Yatra began from Kohand village at around 8 am on Saturday. It is learnt from the sources that the yatra is not started even at 8 am whereas party workers were eagerly waiting for the arrival of their leader. The expected time of arrival for the padyatra was 10 am in Karnal near Arpana Hospital, Madhuban and at 3.30 pm the yatra was supposed to commence from Police Public School in Karnal and Rahul will reach the NDRI Chowk at 6.30 pm. The members of the yatra will make a night halt at Uchana and on January 8 they will leave for Shyamgarh (Nilakhedi).

After making the night halt at Uchana in Karnal, the next day that is on January 8 at 6 am the padayatra will start from Shyamgarh, Nilakhedi. The march will then reach Samana Bahu near Great Khali Dhaba at 10 am. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is expected to watch a Kabaddi match at a Madhuban village in Haryana.