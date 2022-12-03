Agar Malwa (MP): The Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi resumed in Agar Malwa district of Madhya Pradesh on the 11th day of its passage through the state on Saturday. After a night halt, the foot march began from the bus stop in Mahudiya village in Agar Malwa around 6 am. This is the 87th day of the yatra since it started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7.

Noted music composer of southern India T M Krishna will take part in the Bharat Jodo Yatra on Saturday, party sources said. The yatra will take a halt at Amla village in the district around 10 am. Following the afternoon break, it will resume at 3.30 pm from Jain Mandir, Susner town and reach Mangeshpur Chowraha in Agar Malwa. The yatra participants will make an overnight stay at Lala Khedi village, they said.

As per the schedule announced earlier by the Congress, the foot march will cover a distance of 380 kms in Malwa-Nimar region of western Madhya Pradesh within 12 days before entering Rajasthan on December 4. The march led by Gandhi entered Madhya Pradesh on November 23 in Burhanpur district from neighbouring Maharashtra. It has so far passed through Burhanpur, Khandwa, Khargone, Indore and Ujjain districts in the state and is currently moving through Agar Malwa, where it reached on Friday. (PTI)