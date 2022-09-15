New Delhi: Buoyed by the huge public response to the Bharat Jodo Yatra, its national coordinator Digvijay Singh and communications in charge Jairam Ramesh will visit Assam, West Bengal, and Odisha over the next few days to push local yatras there.

“There has been new energy in the organization in Tamil Nadu and Kerala down to the block level. This was one of the aims of the yatra. We are not mobilizing people. They come on their own. During the morning sessions, there are around 5000 people and in the evening the crowd is around 25,000,” Ramesh said.

“We are very happy over the public response to the yatra. We want to integrate the local teams in states where the national yatra is not passing through by organizing small, local yatras there,” he said.

The two veterans will be in Assam on September 16, in West Bengal on September 17 and in Odisha on September 18. The three states are ruled by BJP, TMC, and BJD respectively, and were not part of the national yatra route right from the beginning.

After the three non-Congress ruled states, both Singh and Ramesh are also expected to visit Bihar and Jharkhand, where the grand old party is part of the ruling alliance. In Jharkhand Congress shares power with JMM and RJD and in Bihar with JD-U, RJD and the Left parties.

Like Assam, West Bengal and Odisha, Bihar, and Jharkhand also were not part of the main yatra route. The other states where the yatra is not passing through are Chhattisgarh, Gujarat and Uttarakhand. The state unit is taking out small yatras in Gujarat, where polls are due later this year and in Himachal Pradesh, where the yatra would pass through briefly through Pathankot.

Similarly, the yatra will spend just two days in western UP’s Bulandshahar, while leaving out most parts of the politically crucial state. In contrast, the yatra will spend significant time in Madhya Pradesh, which will have polls next year. The national route completely misses the entire northeastern region, once the stronghold of the Congress.

Accordingly, the state units had been advised to carry out local yatras coinciding with the national yatra launched from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7, but there have been some logistical issues, said the party managers.

The visit of Singh and Ramesh to the states which are not part of the main yatra has been prompted by the unprecedented public response the party got in Tamil Nadu, where the Congress has been out of power for the past five decades. At present, the party shares power with the DMK in the southern state.

Since September 7, the yatra has traversed through parts of Tamil Nadu and is now in Kerala, where Rahul Gandhi and his 119 fellow travellers will walk every day till September 30. The yatra will be in Karnataka from October 1 to 23 and will go on to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The Congress has a strong base in Kerala but had lost the 2021 assembly polls to the CPIM-led LDF. In Telangana, the Congress is fighting the ruling TRS while in Andhra it pitches itself against the ruling YSRCP.

According to the AICC Secretary in charge of the organization Vamshi Chand Reddy, the visit of Singh and Ramesh will help the local units in the states where the yatra is not passing through to galvanize and come out on the streets.

“We have organizations in Assam, West Bengal, and Odisha but the workers have been lying low. They had been looking up to the leaders. Now there is a big program coming their way. The local yatra will charge them up and give them an opportunity to become active on the ground,” Reddy told this channel.

“As it is, the main yatra is charging up the party workers. Initially, it looked to me that managing such a massive yatra would pose several challenges. But after six days I am confident that we can pull it off easily,” he said.

According to the AICC functionary, the main aim of the yatra is still to unite people and flag public issues like price rise, unemployment, and others. “We are not looking for political gains here but to spread the message of unity. The benefit to the organization is an add-on,” he said.

Reddy further said that the yatra managers are now flooded with requests from the states where the yatra is not passing through that Rahul Gandhi should visit their areas too but tweaking the route plan is not possible.

“After seeing the public response in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, we are getting many requests from the states where the yatra is not passing through to make some adjustments and let Rahulji criss-cross from there. But changing the yatra route is not possible for us now,” Reddy said.

To deal with the party workers, who may feel left out in the national yatra, batches of 100 yatris called guest yatris are allowed to walk along with Rahul and his 119 permanent companions. “Those who are from other states are asked to bring soil and water from their states so that saplings can be planted at the places where night halts take place. This will certainly help national integration,” he said.