Chitradurga (Karnataka): Taking a dig at the Karnataka government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi termed the BjP government in the State as the most corrupt in the country. He alleged that they take commissions for the allocation of projects, contracts and other works, It is learnt that 13,000 private schools have reportedly paid 40% commission to the government. It was not my allegation, but it was stated by some of the BJP MLAs, Rahul Gandhi said during his tour in Hiriyur of Chitradurga district on Monday.

Also read: No intention of making Hindi alone national language, says Rahul Gandh

Rahul, who was in Karnataka as part of the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra, reminded that a BJP MLA had said that even the Chief Minister's post is also can be bought if one coughs up Rs 2,500 crore. While the police sub-inspector's post was sold for Rs 80 lakhs. Similarly, assistant professors and engineers are appointed after taking bribes.

"This battle between hatred and love is not new. This is the same battle fought by Basavannaji, Narayana Guruji and Ambedkarji. It is the voice of these great leaders that resonates. None of these leaders preached violence or hatred," Congress leader said. This Yatra is about fighting the hatred and violence that the BJP-RSS is spreading. It's a message to BJP that the India won't be divided, the country will stand united. That message is clearly visible in this Yatra, Rahul Gandhi asserted.