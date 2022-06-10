New Delhi: The first 'Bharat Gaurav' train which will take pilgrims to destinations closely associated with Lord Ram in India and Nepal will have on-board facility for practising yoga, sources said on Thursday. The train will depart from Delhi's Safdarjung Station on International Yoga Day on June 21, they said.

The 10-coach train being run on the Shri Ramayana Yatra Circuit will be theme based, with each coach depicting the culture and traditions of India. Coach interior will be decorated with posters and artwork highlighting various themes, they said.

Also Read: IRCTC India's first agency to connect two countries through tourist train under Bharat Gaurav Scheme

Two of the coaches have been dedicated to yoga. An instructor will be present to showcase various asanas and interested passengers will be able to perform them in the coach itself, the sources said. This will also be the first tourist train to cross international borders and travel to neighbouring Nepal. It will also be the first such train for tourists with all third AC coaches.

The train will take 18 days to complete its journey and will cover eight states and 12 cities across the country. The total capacity of the train is 600, out of which around 450 have already been booked. The cost of each ticket is Rs 65,000. The coaches will be officially unveiled on June 17. (PTI)