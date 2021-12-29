Hyderabad: Bharat Biotech is preparing for a large-scale export of Covaxin, a company spokesperson said on Wednesday.

With the World Health Organisation (WHO) already having granted emergency use listing, in 2022, the Hyderabad-based biotechnology company is likely to focus mainly on exports of its indigenous vaccine.

Recently, the vaccine has also been approved for use in several countries.

At present, Bharat Biotech is able to export the vaccine to 60 countries and is working on processing the pending orders first.

As per the spokesperson, the company will start accelerating its exports next year.

Meanwhile, the multinational corporation, in partnership with Ocugen Inc for commercialization profits, is hopeful that Covaxin would be approved for use in the US and Canada.

As per information, the company had to speed up production to meet the demand after receiving export orders from various countries.

Also read: India Covid cases will surge in the next few days: Cambridge tracker

For this purpose, they have set up units with BSL-3 containment facilities in Hyderabad, Malur, Ankleshwar and Pune. Combined, these units would produce 100 crore doses a year.

India, so far, has administered vaccines to 60 percent of its population.

The Centre aims to reach the 100 percent mark, and simultaneously roll out precautionary booster doses to vulnerable groups.

The company, as per the spokesperson, expects a rise in its domestic market in this regard, especially after securing emergency use approval for children between 12 years and 18 years.

The Hyderabad-based company is also preparing to introduce an intranasal vaccine and has sought approval from DGCI for conducting Phase 3 clinical trials.

The drugmaker is intent on completing the trials soon and releasing the vaccine.

The intranasal jab is easy to produce and market. It is expected to be used as a booster dose. The company is gearing up to produce 100 crore doses of nasal Covid-19 vaccine.