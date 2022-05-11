Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based pharma giant Bharat Biotech has partnered with an international multidisciplinary consortium and is all set to receive a funding of US $19.3 million for the development of a ‘variant-proof’ coronavirus vaccine candidate that will provide protection against SARS-Cov-2 variants and other beta coronaviruses.

This was announced by Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) is the ninth program to be funded by CEPI to advance the development of vaccines that provide broad protection against SARS-CoV-2 variants and other beta coronaviruses.

“BBIL has successfully commercialized a universal COVID-19 vaccine for adults and children. While the current generation of vaccines is safe and effective, against currently known variants, it is imperative that we focus on innovation for multi-epitope vaccines, where a single vaccine can protect against all future variants. Our expertise in product development and innovation, especially with novel adjuvants and platform technologies will add to the strong partnership with CEPI, ExcellGene, and the University of Sydney," Dr. Krishna Ella, Chairman & Managing Director, Bharat Biotech said in a statement.

“In this new vaccine design, modified trimeric spike immunogens will be produced in a robust and scalable process with high purity and yield at low cost, based on a biomanufacturing approach that has provided significant quantities of protein therapeutics to the world," CEPI said in a release.

The protocol will also be used for the strategy rapid development of broadly protective vaccines against other beta coronaviruses, as well as vaccines against Disease X—unknown pathogens with pandemic potential that emerge in the future.

The international multidisciplinary consortium will constitute Bharat Biotech International Ltd, the University of Sydney, Australia, and ExcellGene SA, Switzerland.

