Pathanamthitta: The Bharat Biotech MD Dr. Krishna Ella has donated Rs 1 crore for Annadhanam at Sabarimala Temple. He along with his wife Suchithra Ella had visited the Sabarimala Shrine on Tuesday. He transferred the amount online to Sabarimala Executive Officer, V Krishnakumar Varier after the darshan.

Travancore Devaswom Board President Adv. Ananthagopan called up Krishna Ella on phone and expressed his gratitude for donating the amount. Dr. Krishna Ella told the Devaswom Board President that he is ready to contribute in whatever way he could for the development of Sabarimala and for protecting the health of employees working for Sacred Shrine.

Senior Devaswom Board officials had accompanied Dr. Krishna Ella during the darshan. Bharat Biotech MD Dr. Krishna Ella donated the amount to feed the poor and the needy and for the development of Sabarimala Annadhanam.