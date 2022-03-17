Hyderabad: Co-founder and joint managing director of Bharat Biotech International Ltd Suchitra K Ella has been elected as chairperson of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)-southern region for the year 2022-23. Volvo Group India president and managing director Kamal Bali is the deputy chairman, a press release from CII said on Wednesday.

Ella has previously been the CII-Andhra Pradesh Chairperson and CII-Southern Region Deputy Chairperson. She is also a member of the CII National Council.

Bali previously served as the Chairman of CII-Karnataka. Ella co-founded Bharat Biotech with Dr. Ella in 1996. With experience in customer operations, finance, marketing, and business development, Ella oversees a wide range of operations in the company.

She is also the Chairperson of CII Indian Women Network and serves on the Boards of ISB Well Wisher’s Trust and United Way Hyderabad—an International Charity Partner focused on social empowerment in local communities with a focus on livelihoods, health, and education. She was a former Board member of TTD. Ella strongly believes in corporate citizenship and social responsibility.

She spearheads the CSR initiatives of the company. Ella holds a BA in Economics and Social Sciences from the University of Madras. She followed this up with a diploma in business development from UWCU—Madison, a diploma in real estate management from the University of South Carolina, and a post-graduate diploma in patent law from NALSAR—Hyderabad. Several awards have been conferred on her including the South Indian Business Achievers Award 2016, Zee TV Best Women Entrepreneur Award, SAARC Women Entrepreneur Award, etc.

