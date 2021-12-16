New Delhi / Hyderabad: The Republic of Vietnam will receive 2,00,000 doses of Bharat Biotech COVAXIN®. Suchitra Ella, Joint Managing Director of Bharat Biotech revealed this at a function hosted by H.E Virong Dinh Hue, President of the National Assembly of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam in the presence of distinguished dignitaries in New Delhi today.

This donation represents a gesture of goodwill to provide access to Bharat Biotech WHO approved, indigenously developed COVAXIN® to fight the COVID19 Pandemic across borders. COVAXIN® has received EUL in Vietnam.

Bharat Biotech was invited by the Embassy of Vietnam for a one-on-one meeting with H.E the President of the National Assembly, to discuss avenues of cooperation, supplies, and technology transfer possibilities.

Suchitra Ella, Joint Managing Director of Bharat Biotech said, it is an honour for us to serve the Republic of Vietnam in a humble manner and wish COVAXIN® contribution will help boost up the country's national vaccination program and recovery from the pandemic. We also like to thank H.E of Vietnam for inviting us to meet and discuss opportunities for collaboration.

“We believe in vaccine equity, global public health, and having access to the vaccine is vital for national health, and I hope everyone in the Republic of Vietnam will take advantage of having access to the widely administered, safe and efficacious COVAXIN®.” said Dr. Krishna Ella, Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Biotech.

Bharat Biotech has completed Phase-2 and Phase-3 trials of COVAXIN® for children in the age group 2 to 18 years. The data has been submitted to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) and the final approval is awaited. On approval, children will also have access to COVAXIN®.

In Vietnam, Bharat Biotech has been working with Duc Minh Medical JSC, towards the commercialization of INDIRAB (Inactivated Rabies Vaccine). Duc Minh is Bharat Biotech's local partner in Vietnam.

Bharat Biotech has also supplied INDIRAB® to the Republic Nation supporting their national rabies vaccine requirement.