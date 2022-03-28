Bhubaneswar: An ambulance carrying a patient from West Bengal was stranded when the protesters blocked the National Highway 43 in Odisha on Monday as part of the Bharat Bandh. The patient was identified as Nilima Shankar was on her way to the AIIMS when the ambulance got stuck at Acharya Vihar Bhubaneswar in a traffic snarl amid protests by Trade Union leaders and workers. Finally, with the intervention of the traffic police, traffic was cleared for the ambulance. Finally, the patient's family heaved a sigh of relief as the ambulance reached the hospital.

