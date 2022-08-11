Siwan: As the country celebrates Raksha Bandhan -- a festival to cherish the love and sacred relationship of a brother and sister -- a 500-year-old story of siblings' love still manages to win hearts in the Siwan village here. This story is from the Bhaiya bahani village of Bhikha Bandh Siwan, 3 km from Maharajganj subdivision headquarters. A brother and sister are worshiped here for the last 500 years.

This tale of a brother and sister's love is an innate part of the history of this village. Legend has it that during the Mughal rule in the country about 500 years ago, a brother was once taking his sister along with him from Bhabua (Kaimur) to her in-laws' house. When the sister's doli (sedan chair) reached this village, the soldiers of the Mughal rulers saw that a very beautiful woman was sitting inside. Fearing the platoon, the brother and the sister prayed to God. In that very moment, the land beneath them cracked, and they both sank in the earth.

People say that at the place where the brother and the sister sank, two Vat (Banyan) trees came out. No one knows where their roots are. The banyan trees are spread over 4 acres, and it seems as if both are protecting each other. On the day of Rakshabandhan, people come to this place and worship them. There is also a Bhaiya-bahani temple in Bhikha Bandh, where people come from far and wide to worship the sacred bond.

"This is a very old belief. We are following this tradition for 500 years. During the Mughal period, the brother and the sister were swallowed by mother earth to protect them from Mughal soldiers. After that, two banyan trees blossomed there. Since that time, these trees are worshipped," said a local resident of Bhikha Bandh.

Gradually, the Hindus in the village laid the foundation of the Bhaiya-bahini temple there to commemorate their bond. On Raksha Bandhan, people come here and tie rakhi to the banyan tree and a fair is held here on the full moon day.

The villagers got a temple built at the same place and started worshiping it by placing a clay in it as a sign of both the brother and the sister. The temple was named Bhaiya-bahini after there bond. Even today, thousands of people come from far and wide to seek blessings. It is said that a film is also being made on this unique story of Sivan's siblings.