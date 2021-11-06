Patna (Bihar): Bhai Dooj is celebrated annually post Diwali to mark the bond between brothers and sisters. Many might find it puzzling that when there is Raksha Bandhan, then what makes Bhai Dooj so significant? Also, what's the difference between Raksha Bandhan and Bhai Dooj?

For those unversed, both occasions have different origins. The origins of Raksha Bandhan are related to those events of the Mahabharata. Legend says that when Lord Krishna accidentally nicked his finger on 'Sudarshan chakra', Princess Draupadi tore a piece of her saree and tied it to his finger to stop the bleeding. Lord Krishna deeply moved by this gesture vowed to always protect and cherish her.

Whereas, Bhai Dooj has two origins. The first legend narrates that after slaying the evil demon Narakasura, Lord Krishna visited his sister Subhadra who gave him a warm welcome with sweets and flowers. She also affectionately applied tilak on Krishna's forehead. The other story is that Yamraj, God of Death, had gone to visit his twin sister, Yamuna. In return, she welcomed him with a tilak ceremony, garlanded him and fed him special dishes. They dined together after a long time and exchanged gifts.

Hence on Bhai Dooj, the aarti and tika play a huge part, whereas, on Raksha Bandhan, a sacred thread is tied on the brother's hand. The tying of Rakhi symbolizes the promise of a brother to protect and safeguard his sister from all evil forces. While on Bhai Dooj, with the tika put on the brother's forehead, the sister vows to protect her brother from any evil at all costs. Though the application of tilak is a common ritual in both Bhai Dooj and Rakhi celebrations, it holds a special significance during the festival of Bhai Dooj.

Bhai Dooj, is also known as Sodara Bidige in Karnataka, Bhai Phota in Bengal, Bhai-Beej in Gujarat and Bhau Beej in Maharashtra, and is observed on the second lunar day of the Shukla Paksha (bright fortnight) of the Kartika month of Vikram Samvat Hindu calendar.

The occasion marks the last day of the five-day-long celebrations of Diwali or the Tihar festival.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted the nation on the occasion of Bhai Dooj. "Best wishes to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Bhai Dooj," the Prime Minister tweeted.