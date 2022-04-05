Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann met all the Senior Superintendents of Police (SSP) in Chandigarh on Tuesday to discuss the ways to eradicate crime, drugs and mafia in the state and to maintain law and order.

In the meeting, the Chief Minister said that an Anti-Gangster Task Force would be set up to curb crime and gang wars. Mann said the task force would be headed by an Additional Director General of Police rank officer. The force will keep a close watch on the movements of gangsters and crack them down. Recently, a famous Punjabi Kabaddi player was killed by gangsters.

