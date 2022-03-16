Khatkar Kalan (Punjab): Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday took oath as the 17th Chief Minister of Punjab in Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other senior Aam Aadmi Party leaders also attended the swearing-in ceremony.

It is known that AAP had registered a landslide victory, winning 92 seats in the 117-seat Punjab Assembly. Mann (48), who had contested from Dhuri assembly constituency in Punjab's Sangrur district, won by a margin of 58,206 votes over Congress' Dalvir Singh Goldy.

This is the first time that the AAP Government is being formed in Punjab.