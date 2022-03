SBS Nagar (Punjab): AAP leader Bhagwant Mann took oath Wednesday as Punjab chief minister at a ceremony thronged by tens of thousands of people in freedom fighter Bhagat Singh's village, where he promised to fight unemployment and corruption in the state. "The work will start from today itself. We will not waste even a single day. We are already late by 70 years," he said at the public meeting at Khatkar Kalan village in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district.

After taking oath, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann assumed office as the CM at the Secretariat. On this occasion he received the guard of honor. Mann also held a meeting with officials of the CM's office. The Chief Secretary and the DGP were also present on the occasion.

Earlier during the oath ceremony, Mann, a former comedian, advised humility to Aam Aadmi Party volunteers. "There should not be any report saying they have become arrogant," he said. He was the only one to take the oath at the event where many people in the crowd and on the dais, sported turbans and 'dupattas' in yellow - the Basanti colour often associated with Bhagat Singh. Rang de Basanti, an iconic song evoking Bhagat Singh's sacrifice, played at the venue.

Other members of the cabinet will be sworn in later as the AAP seeks to fulfil the massive mandate it got in the Punjab Assembly polls. The party, now in power in a second state -- after Delhi where national convenor Arvind Kejriwal is the chief minister - won 92 of the 117 seats.

Parties like the Congress, the Shiromani Akali-Bahujan Samaj Party alliance and the combine of Amarinder Singh's Lok Congress Party and the BJP were decimated by the AAP wave. Mann is the state's 28th chief minister, counting also the multiple terms served by some.

Arvind Kejriwal and ministers from his Delhi cabinet, including Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, attended the event in yellow turbans. Newly elected AAP MLAs too participated. Mann's daughter Seerat Mann, 21, and son Dilshan Mann, 17, flew in for the ceremony from the US, where they had moved to along with their mother after the couple separated in 2015.

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered the oath of office and secrecy to 48-year-old Mann, who went through it in Punjabi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the new CM. Will work together for the growth of Punjab and welfare of the state's people," he tweeted.

Though the crowds had started collecting at the village from the morning, the oath-taking scheduled for 12.30 pm was delayed by nearly an hour.

Mann raised 'Inqlab Zindabad', 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and 'Bole So Nihal' slogans before beginning his short speech, in which he promised to tackle unemployment, corruption and farmers' problems. He said the condition of the state's schools and hospitals will be improved, like it has been done by the AAP government in Delhi. People from abroad will come to Punjab to see them, just as they do in Delhi, he said.

He also touched upon the migration of the youth from Punjab to seek jobs abroad. Gurdas Mann, Karamjit Anmol, singer-turned-politician Congress MP Mohammad Sadique and Amar Noorie were among the singers and artistes who attended the swearing-in.

Mann had a successful career as an entertainer. He was on TV shows like The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, acted in movies and brought out video albums.

He has been a Lok Sabha MP twice from Sangrur, and the 2022 polls marked his assembly election debut. The Punjab AAP president won from Dhuri, an assembly segment in Sangrur parliamentary constituency, by a 58,000 votes.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik also felicitated him. AAP chief Kejriwal tweeted, I am sure that under your leadership, prosperity will return to Punjab, there will be a lot of progress and people's problems will be addressed. God is with you.

Congress leader Manish Tewari took a swipe at his own party, flagging on Twitter the invite he got from the AAP to attend Mann's swearing in when he did not get one when Charanjit Singh Mann took over as CM last year. Tiwari, however, did not attend as Parliament was in session.

