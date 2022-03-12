Chandigarh (Punjab): Punjab Chief Minister-designate Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said that the swearing-in ceremony of the new government will be held on March 16 at Khatkar Kalan, the native village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister-elect Bhagwant Mann met Governor of Punjab Banwarilal Purohit and staked claim to form the government in the state after the Aam Aadmi Party swept the Assembly polls with a two-thirds majority. As part of the procedure, the Governor will invite Mann to form the government after perusing the claim.

Mann was elected as the leader of the AAP Legislative Party in a meeting of the MLAs on Friday evening in Chandigarh. Soon after this, Mann has called a meeting of the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police at his residence in Chandigarh.

Addressing the newly-elected MLAs, Mann appealed to all of them not to get arrogant and work for even those who have "not voted for the party". "I appeal to all of you not to be arrogant. Work even for those who have not voted for you. You are the MLAs of the Punjabis. They have elected the government," he said.

"I will take oath as CM in Bhagat Singh's village Khatkar Kalan, not at the Raj Bhawan," Mann had said adding that no government offices will have the Chief Minister's photos during his tenure.

The CM-elect also instructed the MLAs not to stay in Chandigarh and to work from where they have been elected. "We have to work for all those places where we went to seek votes. All MLAs must work in the areas from where they have been elected, not just stay in Chandigarh," Mann said.

Earlier, after registering a historic win in the Assembly elections, Mann visited party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi and sought his blessings. He also invited the Delhi Chief Minister to the swearing-in ceremony which is scheduled to be held on March 16.

