Chandigarh: Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann is going to get remarried for the second time. Mann will get married to Dr Gurpreet Kaur from Sangrur in a private ceremony at his house in Chandigarh on Thursday.

Delhi CM and AAP National convener Arvind Kejriwal will be in attendance. CM Mann was divorced from his earlier marriage almost 6 years back. Bhagwant Mann's first wife and two children live in the US. The wedding will be performed in a simple manner at the Gurdwara in Sector 8 of Chandigarh and only limited guests will attend the ceremony.