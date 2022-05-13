Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday condemned the trend of gun culture and gangsterism being "promoted" by the Punjabi singers in the larger public interest and urged them to desist from fanning violence, hatred and animosity in the society through their songs.

He called upon them to follow the ethos of Punjab, Punjabi and Punjabiyat thereby strengthening the bonds of brotherhood, peace and harmony instead of fuelling anti-social activities through such songs. Mann also asked these singers to be far more responsible thus playing a constructive role in promoting the rich cultural legacy of Punjab for which it is known world over.

"It is our prime duty to prevail upon such singers not to encourage violence through their songs which often pervert the youth especially the children with impressionable minds. Initially, we request them not to prop up such trend failing the government would be forced to act sternly against them," said Mann as per the release by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

He directed the Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs)/Commissioners of Police (CPs) to act in tandem with Special Task Force (STF) to launch joint operations to nab the big sharks running drug mafia.

Addressing a high-level meeting of DCs and SSPs here at Punjab Bhawan, the Chief Minister said that in case any incident of drug supply comes to his notice from any part of the state, then the concerned SSP/CP would be held solely accountable. He asked the police officers to immediately swing into action in case someone lodges any complaint about drug trafficking, read the release's CMO.

The Chief Minister also directed the DGP to issue detailed guidelines to all the SSPs not to disclose the price of drugs seized during recovery in the international market as this practice attracts innocent people to make a quick buck. Underscoring the need, Mann asked the Health and Police departments to work in close coordination with a focus to adopt a reformist approach toward petty offenders.

