New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the 40-year-old water pipeline of the Bhagirathi Water Treatment Plant will be replaced, a move which will help provide clean Ganga water to residents of east Delhi. The move will also help in ensuring round-the-clock water supply to the region.

"The Delhi government has decided to replace the 40-year-old water pipeline of Bhagirathi Plant. With the replacement of this 20-km-long pipeline, as many as 130 MGD of clean Ganga water will be supplied to lakhs of people in east Delhi. It will prove to be a milestone towards providing 24x7 water to the people of Delhi," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

The Delhi government has been taking various decisions to improve the water supply across the city and also to clean River Yamuna. Earlier this month, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had approved the construction of a new filter house at the Nangloi Water Treatment Plant (WTP) at a cost of Rs 59.7 crore to ensure round-the-clock water supply to the national capital.

With the new filter house having advanced technology, the Nangloi WTP will be able to treat 10-15 per cent more water during the peak summer season and meet the increased demand. Kejriwal on Monday said 85 million gallons of sewage from Keshopur and Najafgarh will be cleaned before it flows into the Najafgarh drain. This, according to Kejriwal, is expected to reduce the pollution load in the River Yamuna by 30 per cent. (PTI)