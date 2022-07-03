Kutch (Gujarat): In a unique initiative to spread the teachings of the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita, an organization in Gujarat's Kutch, has been conducting research and explaining the philosophy of iconic scripture to students for the last 57 years.

Founded in 1964 by the Shrimad Bhagwad Gita Study Center in Mandvi was founded by the - Bhagavad Shrimad The Zaverbhai Prem Sapat Trust was founded in honor of Prem Ramdas Sapat. According to the organizers, so far about 5000 people have taken lessons on the holy scripture at the Centre so far.

They also said that in-depth research is being done on Gita's fundamental concepts. Lessons on Bhagavad Gita are provided at the Centre free of cost. Anyone who aspires to learn how to recite the Bhagavad Gita must be able to read and write in Gujarati script, and admission to this center is open to anyone who can comprehend and speak Gujarati, the organizers said. Books of every level are offered free of charge at the center.

"The trust was founded in 1962 by Kanak Singh Haridas. People from across age groups come here to learn," said Dilip Thobrani, trustee of the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita Study Center.