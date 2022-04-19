Bengaluru: Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh on Monday said that the Bhagavad Gita, Panchatantra stories, and the Mahabharata will all be part of the school syllabus, under the newly introduced section 'Moral Education'. "We will adopt the subjects that will increase the morality of the children. It is not limited to one single religion. No matter what religion it is, if we feel the teachings are good for our children, we will adopt them," he said.

Further adding that it also depends on the religion of the majority of children in the school, he said 'if 90% children belong to one religion, that particular religion will inevitably reflect in the syllabus.' The minister also made it clear that Tipu Sultan will not be removed from the syllabus, despite BJP MLA Appachhu Ranjan's appeal for the same.

Citing that Tipu Sultan was anti-Kannada and tried to replace the language with Persian, in addition to several controversial historical decisions in retrospect, the minister said that though the entire ideology propagated by Tipu Sultan will not be dropped, they might filter out some aspects related to him from the syllabus, which he will let the public know in the coming days. He further clarified that there have not been any official appeals or demands from the Madrasas and the Minority Department to include them in the curriculum proposal.