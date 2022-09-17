Chandigarh: A three-day International Gita Mahotsav took off at the Parliament House in the Canadian capital Ottawa in a grand manner with the message of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar read out. On this occasion, the holy book Bhagavad Gita was placed in the library of the Canadian Parliament after Sonya, head of Parliament Library, received its copy from Gita Manishi Swami Shri Gyananand and India-born Canadian MP Chandra Arya.

Later speaking on the occasion, Swami Shri Gyananand said that the relevance of the Bhagavad Gita has become more relevant in the present times. Every person should imbibe its teachings in life. "We have to spread the message of the Bhagavad Gita to every corner of the world. For this purpose, International Gita Mahotsav (IGM) programmes are being organised," said Swami Shri Gyananand.

A message from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, welcoming everyone to Parliament Hill, was also read out at the programme. The Prime Minister said that such events not only bring Canadians together but also greatly encourage them to celebrate their diversity.

He said that the message of peace, harmony and brotherhood taught in the Bhagavad Gita is universal, and he thanked everyone present there for being a part of this special day. In this event, a cultural programme and Gita shloka recitation were done by children of Chinmaya Mission, followed by a classical dance performance. (IANS)